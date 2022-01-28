The Palace has given an important update on Princess Charlene’s health

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

It is a health issue that has made her headlines this past year however with Princess Charlene suffering a ‘medical emergency’, something that grounded her in South Africa for six months.

After her condition was announced as ‘stable’, Princess Charlene returned home, but within days she was admitted to a treatment facility.

People reported that Princess Charlene ‘is receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco’, with Prince Albert explaining that his wife is suffering with ‘profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.’

‘[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,’ Prince Albert explained. ‘She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.

The palace has since remained relatively silent on Princess Charlene’s health, but released a statement just this week to give an important update.

As the Monaco royal family celebrated Saint Devote Day, the palace updated the public on why Princess Charlene would not be able to attend, explaining that while she is making progress, her recovery will require more time.

‘The convalescence of H.S.H Princess Charlene is currently continuing in a satisfying and very encouraging way’, the Palace explained, adding that it ‘will [still] take several weeks’ and that she ‘unfortunately will not be able to attend the festivities of the Sainte Devote this year.’

‘With her husband H.S.H. Prince Albert II, she shares her heart with all Monegasques and residents on the occasion of these celebrations,’ the Palace explained. ‘As soon as her health will allow, it will be with joy that the Princess will once again share moments of conviviality with them.”

The statement continued: ‘During this period, the Royal Couple requests that their private life and that of their children continue to be respected.’

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene as she recovers.