Prince Albert has revealed that Princess Charlene is not staying in Monaco

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

It is a health issue that has made her headlines this year however with Princess Charlene reportedly suffering a ‘medical emergency’.

Speaking to People, the Monaco Palace made the following statement earlier this year:

‘On the night of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection. Her Highness is being closely followed by her medical team, who say her condition is reassuring.’

According to reports, the mother of two ‘collapsed’, before being allegedly ‘rushed’ to Netcare Alberlito Hospital in South Africa where she had been staying.

Her condition has since been announced as ‘stable’ and last month Prince Albert told People magazine that his wife was ‘ready to come home.’

While Princess Charlene has now returned home, Prince Albert has announced that she is not staying in Monaco, instead recovering at a secret location outside of the Principality.

‘She is better, but she still needs rest and peace,’ Prince Albert explained to Monaco-Matin. ‘She is not in the Principality, but we will be able to visit it very soon.’

He continued: ‘I cannot say more for discretion. There is fatigue, not just physical, that can only be treated with a period of rest and follow-up.’

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene as she recovers.