Princess Charlene has broken her silence this year after being admitted to a treatment facility

Princess Charlene is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

It is a health issue that has made her headlines recently however with Princess Charlene suffering a ‘medical emergency’ in 2021, something that grounded her in South Africa for six months.

After her condition was announced as ‘stable’, Princess Charlene returned home, but within days she was admitted to a treatment facility.

Just months ago, People reported that Princess Charlene ‘is receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco’, with Prince Albert explaining that his wife is suffering with ‘profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.’

‘[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,’ Prince Albert explained. ‘She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.’

A source spoke out recently however to clear up some confusion, emphasising that Princess Charlene was seriously ill with a physical condition rather than mentally ill, as she is seemingly being presented.

Speaking to Page Six, a ‘friend’ of the royal reported: ‘It is unfair that she is being portrayed as having some kind of mental or emotional issue. We don’t know why the palace is downplaying that she almost died in South Africa.’

The source continued: ‘She has not been able to eat solid food in over six months because of all the surgeries she has since gone through. She has only been able to take in liquids through a straw, so she lost nearly half her body weight.’

While her husband and friends have spoken out about her, Princess Charlene herself has kept relatively tight lipped, only breaking her silence last year to mark her children’s birthday and to mourn the loss of Desmond Tutu.

However, as the world celebrated a new year last week, Princess Charlene chose to speak out, taking to her Instagram stories to wish fans and followers a happy new year.

It is not known how long she will be staying at the treatment facility, but the Palace has stated that ‘it may take a few more months before her health has reached a full recovery.’

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene as she recovers.