Princess Anne has spoken for the first time about her recent horse accident
Princess Anne made a grand return to royal duties this week, with the 73-year-old royal making a surprise appearance at the Riding for the Disabled Association's National Championships.
The Princess Royal was not predicted to be in attendance, following a horse-related incident on her royal estate in Gloucestershire last month, leaving her with "minor injuries and a concussion".
She was hospitalised following the incident and forced to spend five nights at Southmead Hospital "as a precautionary measure", with the royal family confirming that she was slowly recovering and would make a full return to health.
The Princess' public return on Friday is consequently a major milestone in her recovery, with the royal family confirming that her recent appearance was the start of "a gradual return to duties".
It was during the official event that Princess Anne also broke her silence on the incident, appearing to confirm the reports that she had suffered amnesia, and was unable to recall the circumstances around her injury.
"I can't remember a single thing about it," Princess Anne reportedly admitted when greeting the RDA UK Chair, Helena Vega Lozano, at Friday's event.
The Championships - the biggest equestrian event of its kind for disabled competitors, is known to be a cause close to Princess Anne's heart. And her appearance on Friday is sure to have meant a great deal to those involved in the RDA.
"It's a huge honour for the Princess to come to the RDA as her only event since the accident," explained Helena Vega Lozano. "It's hugely motivating and inspiring to have her here."
It is not known when Princess Anne will return to duty on a more permanent basis, but her husband Sir Timothy Laurence has stated that they have both been "deeply touched by all the kind messages [they] have received from so many people near and far."
We will continue to update this story.
