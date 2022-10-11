Princess Anne’s Longchamp travel bag is having a moment

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Whilst we often turn to Princess Kate or Meghan Markle — and sometimes Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie — for royal fashion inspiration, it’s one Princess Anne who’s making the style headlines right now.

The Princess Royal has just undertaken her first official overseas trip since the sad passing of her mother Queen Elizabeth: she travelled to New York City last week, where she stayed for just two days, according to Woman & Home.

A picture of her on her return journey is making the rounds as royal fans continue to comment on how elegant and down-to-earth Anne looked while stepping out at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

A fan account tweeted the photo with the caption: “Just The Princess Royal carrying her own bags through JFK airport, on her way to catch a flight home,” along with a heart emoji, and US and UK flags.

Commenters quickly rallied around Anne’s winning look.

One person wrote: “She looks so stylish here. Blazer, polo neck, grey flannel trousers, suede tassel flats. No nonsense stylish, and all business. The Princess Royal is a great lady, finally getting some long overdue recognition.”

Someone else said: “She looks fantastic! That is one smart outfit. Love it”

But it was one accessory in particular that caught people’s attention: the Princess Royal’s classic olive green travel bag, which eagle-eyed observers identified as hailing from cult French label Longchamp, after someone asked after it: “Anyone have an ID on the green bag? Would love to get one… if I can afford it, ha!” that person wrote.

If you’re also thinking of acquiring one of these bad boys for yourself, you’ll be glad to know that you can shop it below.

You’re welcome.

Royal style – you just can’t go wrong!