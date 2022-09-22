Prince William says the Queen’s death was the ‘saddest of circumstances’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William has spoken about losing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during an address to environmental campaigners.

Following Buckingham Palace’s announcement that the monarch had sadly passed away on Thursday 8th September, many members of the royal family have been attending services, vigils and processions to pay their respects to the late Queen.

The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, went to view flowers and greet well-wishers in Windsor with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shortly after Her Majesty had passed, and he also met the waiting crowds at Sandringham.

The Queen’s state funeral took place on Monday, after which the nation’s official period of mourning ended, and William has since spoken about the loss of his grandmother.

The Prince spoke to campaigners who had gathered in New York, US for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit via a pre-recorded message, noting that ‘the saddest of circumstances’ meant he was unable to join them for the event – but explained that their support gave him ‘great comfort’ during the difficult time.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The Earthshot Prize was an idea born in 2018 when William decided he wanted to inspire environmentalists across the globe, and the initiative awards five winners annually – each receiving a £1 million grant – for their contributions and to support their work.

During his address, which was broadcast on Wednesday, Prince William said: ‘Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you are all giving our Earthshot Finalists – the next generation of environmental pioneers.

‘During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.’

Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.