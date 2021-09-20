Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last week, The Duke of Cambridge announced the fifteen finalists for this years Earthshot Prize.

If you haven’t heard of the prize before, it’s a new initiative launched by the Prince and his team to encourage people to come up with practical and innovative solutions to the current climate crisis.

Sharing a clip on social media to congratulate the shortlist and promote the final awards ceremony on 17th October, William can be seen using a typewriter.

In the 15-second-long video clip, he is typing using his two index fingers, and fans were quick to jump at the chance to endearingly tease the future King.

One fan said on Instagram: “I love that you type with just your index fingers…,” with another adding: “So cute to see him typing with one finger…. so relatable to our generation.”

A further social media user went on to add: “Haha love the two finger typing! As does everyone by the looks of the comments lol.”

Others were quick to defend him, saying that most people may revert to using two fingers when typing on an archaic device like a typewriter.

While the Prince’s typing skills may leave much to the imagination, his climate action doesn’t. He launched the Earthshot Prize last autumn, and describes it as ‘the most ambitious and prestigious [award] of its kind – designed to incentivise change and help to repair our planet over the next ten years.’

Centred around five core goals, it promises to help globally with the climate change crisis and help encourage people to come up with real climate solutions.

Each year for the next ten years, five individual £1mil prizes will be awarded, providing, as they put it, ‘at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.’

Speaking about the prize, Prince William said: “The Earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve. People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth.”

The post in question was to announce the ‘first-ever cohort’ of Earthshot prize finalists – a shortlist of ‘inspiring group of leaders, activists, innovators, a forward-thinking city and an entire country.’