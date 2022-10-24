First birthday cards from King Charles and Queen Consort arrive

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cards from King Charles III and the Queen Consort have been delivered to people celebrating their 100th and 105th birthdays - marking the first of many anniversary cards to be sent out by the new King since the Queen passed away.

The card has a picture of Charles and Camilla, taken in the summer of 2018, on the front, while also including a special message inside.

King Charles - whose coronation will occur on the same day as Archie's birthday - sent his first anniversary cards after the Queen sent 1.3 million cards during her reign.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

To celebrate the first cards from his majesty being sent, out the Royal family's Instagram page posted a picture of one of the recipients.

Ruth Park-Pearson, who was born in Glasgow in 1922 and served in the Women's Royal Naval Service, posed with her card showing her other '100' birthday cards around her.

The post went on to explain: "Ruth now lives in North Yorkshire, and celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, 21st October, surrounded by many of her 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren."

The Instagram message, which accompanied the photo of Ruth also went on to say: "Today, thousands of birthday and wedding anniversary cards are sent from Buckingham Palace every year to those celebrating their 100th and 105th birthday and every year thereafter, and to those celebrating their 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries and every year thereafter."

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Royal fans liked the heartwarming post of Ruth in their thousands, with some even leaving comments about how great she looks.

One royal fan said: "She looks tremendous for 100!" and another said: "There’s no way that lady is 100 . She looks amazing. What’s her secret to looking young? Many congratulations."

The tradition of sending messages to those in the UK who are celebrating significant birthdays and anniversaries dates back to 1917, when King George V, would send telegrams to those celebrating their 100th birthday or 60th wedding anniversaries.

Last month the new coin with King Charles' portrait was unveiled - and there will be one big significant change to how the Queen looked. The Royal Mint has confirmed Charles' coins will enter circulation in December - however, the King's portrait will face to the left, which will be the opposite of the way the Queen faced, as per tradition.