Why William is 'putting his foot down' with Kate as she returns to work

Prince William is making sure that Princess Kate is taking things easy as she slowly returns to work, and is reportedly 'putting his foot down' when it comes to her schedule. In September, Kate shared that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment after revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer in March. She had paused her work commitments for several months while she recovered and focused on her health.

Since completing her treatment, the Princess of Wales has made a handful of public appearances, including two during Remembrance weekend. She also met with people affected by the Southport stabbings, alongside Prince William.

However, William is keen for Kate to take things slowly, with one source close to her telling Heat: "Kate’s longing to get out there and make up for lost time and help as many causes and individuals as she possibly can now that she’s got her strength back. She’s also anxious to pitch in and support King Charles and Queen Camilla, who’s also been poorly."

William, apparently, isn't surprised that Kate is so eager to return to a full work schedule, but is ensuring that she prioritises self-care above all else as she continues her recovery. The insider added that although the royals 'joke how she’s programmed to be everyone’s fairy godmother' that '[William] is putting his foot down and urging Kate to draft a schedule that puts herself first, no excuses.'

Excitingly, the Princess' annual carol concert has been confirmed for this year and will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6th December, before being broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives."

