Why William is 'putting his foot down' with Kate as she returns to work
Prince William is making sure that Princess Kate is taking things easy as she slowly returns to work, and is reportedly 'putting his foot down' when it comes to her schedule. In September, Kate shared that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment after revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer in March. She had paused her work commitments for several months while she recovered and focused on her health.
Since completing her treatment, the Princess of Wales has made a handful of public appearances, including two during Remembrance weekend. She also met with people affected by the Southport stabbings, alongside Prince William.
However, William is keen for Kate to take things slowly, with one source close to her telling Heat: "Kate’s longing to get out there and make up for lost time and help as many causes and individuals as she possibly can now that she’s got her strength back. She’s also anxious to pitch in and support King Charles and Queen Camilla, who’s also been poorly."
William, apparently, isn't surprised that Kate is so eager to return to a full work schedule, but is ensuring that she prioritises self-care above all else as she continues her recovery. The insider added that although the royals 'joke how she’s programmed to be everyone’s fairy godmother' that '[William] is putting his foot down and urging Kate to draft a schedule that puts herself first, no excuses.'
Excitingly, the Princess' annual carol concert has been confirmed for this year and will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6th December, before being broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.
Kensington Palace said in a statement: "This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Andrea's It List: 6 perfect gifts for 'impossible to buy for' family
My current Christmas wishlist.
By Andrea Thompson
-
As the Operation 66 fitness challenge goes viral - is it worth trying or just another pressure-focused trend?
The new 75-Hard?
By Chloe Gray
-
Everyone I speak to about this brand says this is the very best product - vitamin C and gentle exfoliation for the glowing win
A must-have serum
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Kate was caught making an unexpectedly flirty comment about William's beard
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate missed an important royal tradition despite returning to public life
She's taking things slow
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William gave a rare personal update on the 'hardest year of his life'
Prince William
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Princess Kate is 'heartbroken' over 'changes' in Prince William
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The surprising royal family members who remain close with both William and Harry
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Princess Kate was 'given a blessing' that Diana was denied
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William has spoken about Harry publicly for the first time in years
The brothers have been estranged for a long time now
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate's 'modern' approach makes royals seem 'stuffy,' expert says
She's bringing the royals into the 21st century
By Iris Goldsztajn