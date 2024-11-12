Princess Kate missed an important royal tradition despite returning to public life

She's taking things slow

Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on from a balcony during the annual Service Of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2024 in London, England. Each year members of the British Royal Family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat
Princess Kate is slowly returning to public life following what has been an incredibly difficult year for the Royal Family.

But though the Princess of Wales made not one but two much-anticipated appearances to mark Remembrance over the weekend, she ended up missing out on one very specific and poignant royal tradition.

Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and King Charles placed wreaths at the foot of the Cenotaph on Sunday to remember those killed in combat. William's wreath bore a note which would usually be signed by both him and his wife, but as Hello! reports, this year only the Prince of Wales signed it.

The note read, "In memory of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We will remember them."

On Remembrance Sunday, Kate watched on from a balcony at the Cenotaph alongside Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh. The Princess looked soberly elegant for the occasion, wearing her hair up and embellished with an elaborate black hat with a netted veil, as well as a military-like jacket adorned with a velvet bow. Of course, Kate proudly sported three Remembrance poppies on her lapel to honour fallen soldiers.

Over the weekend, Catherine also attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, alongside William. On that occasion, she wore a black coat dress embellished with a poppy pin, and wore her long hair side-parted, down, and artfully wavy.

Since announcing the good news in September that she has completed her course of chemotherapy for her cancer, Kate has made just four public appearances: this weekend's two, a visit to Southport to speak to members of the local community about this summer's tragic stabbing, and a meeting with a young photographer who is battling cancer.

While still undergoing treatment, Kate also appeared at Trooping the Colour in June, and at the Wimbledon men's final in July.

"You can’t say she is back … but she is coming back," royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People about Kate's slow return to public life. "She is doing it in her own way and at her own pace, and carefully."

