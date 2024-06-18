Prince William 'doesn't want' George to continue this historic royal role tradition

Prince William "doesn't necessarily want" his eldest son Prince George, 10, to follow in his footsteps when he grows up.

According to royal expert Angela Levin, speaking in the aftermath of Saturday's Trooping the Colour celebration, William may not feel particularly strongly about George joining the Army once he leaves school or university. (Prince Harry joined up after Eton, while William joined after his graduation from St. Andrews.)

Asked on GB News to comment on the next generation of royals' chances of joining the Armed Forces in some capacity once they're old enough, Angela said: "This is very interesting because Prince William doesn’t necessarily want little George to do that. He doesn’t feel it’s necessary."

She continued: "But it’s such a stamp on the Royal Family, isn't it? And with all the costumes, and they’re the head of the Army, so what would they do without that? I find that very difficult."

Royal men have historically joined the Army in some way before becoming working royals: not only did William serve, but so did his father King Charles, and his father Prince Philip.

For Angela, William not necessarily insisting his children serve in the Army is just one of the potentially major changes he might make as his role in the Royal Family progresses.

"I think it's the same with religion, actually, because he's not religious — William," the expert explained. "He does go once or twice a year, but he hasn't got the same passion about religion that King Charles does, and I think it's very difficult. I think it could be maybe a very changed Royal Family."

At the moment, George is still too young for us to know whether he will end up joining the Armed Forces or not. For the time being, we know he loves football, rugby, video games, music... Prince George is just out here being a child like any other!