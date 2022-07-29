The Queen was shocked by this aspect of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daily life

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

They’re just like us!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known for ripping up the royal rule book, from the surprise double kiss on their 2011 wedding day to Kate’s break with tradition to take her own official portraits of her children.

The modern royals have made the family more accessible, and from using Instagram and Twitter to their Game of Thrones obsession, they truly are a breath of fresh air.

According to recent reports however, it took the Queen a while to get used to some of their modern life choices, with one particular decision really said to have taken her by surprise.

When first visiting Prince William and Kate in Anmer Hall, their stately home on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, the monarch was reportedly shocked by how they lived in their country house.

But it wasn’t their modern decor or the lack of corgis that confused the Queen. Instead it was how they laid out their home, with Kate and William supposedly using their kitchen as the “main hub” of their house – something that is very far from royal tradition.

“When the Queen visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Anmer Hall for the first time, she couldn’t get her head around the fact the kitchen is the main base for them,” a source told Express.co.uk. “For the Queen, she can’t stand that because she is used to having a set room for that sort of thing.”

The source continued: “The kitchen she never goes down to when she’s at Balmoral, for instance. In her mind, that is where all the kitchen staff work.”

We wonder if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will follow suit and rip up the royal rulebook with the layout of their new Windsor home, thought to be Adelaide Cottage. Only time will tell.

