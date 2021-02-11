Prince William and Kate Middleton have released an important message

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have got the world talking this week as they took part in numerous Zoom calls from the Queen’s Sandringham house rather than Anmer Hall, with the Queen lending the Duke and Duchess her abode to use as an office while she is away.

Judging by Kate’s backdrop, Sandringham House looks like it’s filled with big green plants, cool floral cushions, a chic mint green sofa and some framed previously unseen photographs of the Cambridge children.

It wasn’t the decor that got the world talking about their most recent Zoom call however, but the touching yet important message, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speaking to nurses at the University of Ulster, telling them that they’re ‘needed now more than ever’.

‘For nursing students across the UK, studying and undertaking placements during the pandemic has been a challenge like no other,’ read the caption alongside the video on the Kensington Royal page. ‘The Duke and Duchess spoke with Abigail, a first-year Adult Nursing student at @UlsterUni about her video diary 🎥 created to demonstrate a typical shift during her first placement as a student nurse.’

The post continues: ‘Abigail told The Duke and Duchess about some of the challenges she had faced, including the emotional impact of patients being unable to receive visits from their families. She also spoke about her experience of starting university during a pandemic, and the impact that COVID-19 has had on her ability to socialise and learn with fellow students in person due to lockdown restrictions and a subsequent increase in online learning.’

