Prince William and Kate Middleton have reacted to Princess Eugenie’s baby name announcement

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

This past year, it has been all about Princess Eugenie, who announced to the world this month that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed a baby, and being millennials, they did it with an Instagram post.

It came as a surprise to no one therefore that Princess Eugenie also released her son’s first official portraits in a similarly millennial way, posting a photograph of herself and Jack with their newborn to Instagram, and announcing his name themselves.

‘We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,’ captioned the Instagram post. ‘Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣’

⁣

‘[Photo taken] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.’

The photo unsurprisingly went viral, raking in nearly half a million likes already.

Royal family members have been celebrating alongside them, with Prince William and Kate Middleton being among the first to hit the like button, showing their excitement. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also reportedly been in touch with the new parents and the Queen released a statement on behalf of the family to say that they were ‘delighted with the news’.

Congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!