Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly considering a move to be closer to the Queen

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

The family of five has made the most news with regards to their location this past few years, as the Cambridges have moved between their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk and their London residence.

It has recently been reported however that the Cambridges are considering a move out of London, with Kate and William apparently considering a relocation to be closer to the Queen.

The Queen’s health has recently made headlines, with Her Majesty forced to spend a night in hospital, and encouraged to rest for the next couple of weeks.

‘Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

‘The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits,’ a later statement explained.

It was previously reported that the Duke and Duchess were considering a move to Berkshire, with the Duke and Duchess spotted scouting Berkshire residences and schools. But it is now thought that they might choose a location even closer to Windsor Castle to be closer to the Queen, especially given the past few months.

If the royal couple do decide to relocate, it is thought that they will keep their Kensington Palace home, but it will remain for work purposes only.

The Duke and Duchess have not responded to the speculation.