Prince William and Kate Middleton just interrupted their half term break for a very important reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, making constant headlines for their work as both full-time royals and hands-on parents to three miniature Cambridges.

This month, it was their holiday plans that hit the headlines as it was reported that the Cambridges were taking advantage of the half term, with the Duke and Duchess taking their children off on a well-deserved break.

The family of five were spotted at Heathrow airport on Thursday, joined by their trusted nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

It is not yet known where they are vacationing, but it wasn’t the location that got the world talking. It was instead their seeming to break protocol, with the family of five travelling together – something they are discouraged from doing.

The Cambridges continued to surprise the public as they interrupted their holiday days later to support an important cause.

Taking a break from their half term trip, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to Twitter to share a post from Young Minds UK.

Captioning the retweet, they posted: ‘Bayo is a brilliant new initiative from The Ubele Initiative and Heads Together partners! @MindCharity, @YoungMindsUK and @bestbeginnings are bringing their mental health resources, communities and services for the Black community together in one place.’

We will continue to update the story.