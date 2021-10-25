Kate Middleton likes to bring a surprising guest on their family holidays

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be the most talked-about couple in the world and full-time working royals, but they are also hands-on parents to three miniature royals.

This can be incredibly time-consuming, with the Duke and Duchess now having a nanny to help out.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo trained at the prestigious Norland College and has been working for the Cambridge family since 2014.

This week, it was reported that Maria often joins the Cambridges for their family holidays too.

As Prince George and Princess Charlotte broke up for their half term this weekend, the Duke and Duchess are thought to have taken their children on a well-deserved holiday.

It is not known where the family of five are vacationing, but they were spotted at Heathrow airport on Thursday, and spotted with them was Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

The Cambridge couple didn’t initially have a nanny, but after Kate Middleton admitted that it was a struggle one Christmas, Maria was hired.

‘Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl explained on True Royalty’s documentary, Kate Middleton: Heir we go again. ‘William and Kate wanted to be hands on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny.’

Parenting writer Kelly Rose Bradford also weighed in, explaining: ‘I think despite their good intentions first time around, Kate and William did soon realise they couldn’t hold down their jobs and also care full time for their child.’

Royals – they’re just like us!