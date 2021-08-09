A royal photographer just called Prince William and Kate Middleton the best thing to happen to the monarchy

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and from their sweet couple moments to family life with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, they never fail to make headlines.

While the Cambridge couple have always been popular, their roles have been elevated this year to bring stability over the coronavirus pandemic and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge played a vital role in reassuring the nation and representing the monarchy in a time of crisis, something a royal photographer opened up about this week.

Kent Gavin has a long history with the royals, having worked closely with Princess Diana, photographing her wedding, tours and Prince William’s christening.

This week, he opened up about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and his belief in them following their elevation.

‘Kate and William are totally different and operate in a totally different way,’ Gavin explained to Insider recently. ‘They’re great.’

‘It’s the best thing the royal family could have,’ he explained before adding that the monarchy ‘is in good hands with those two, and the little ones as well.’

He continued: ‘Whether the institution will last as long as it has, I think it will. But time will tell.’

The royal family has not responded.