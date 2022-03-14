Prince William skipped BAFTAs ceremony – but appeared in a 90 second video

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Awards season is in full swing, with the BAFTAs and Critics Choice Awards taking place on Sunday 13 March.

The EE British Academy Film Awards was attended by actors and singers, models and TV personalities. But, one famous face was missing – Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have fans waiting in anticipation to see them arrive for the annual ceremony.

However, this year Prince William – who is the BAFTA president – and wife Kate Middleton did not attend the awards ceremony.

Instead the 39-year-old royal made a virtual appearance via a pre-recorded video message, which is said to have lasted just 90 seconds.

In the clip he shared how proud he was of the Academy’s Breakthrough mentoring programme.

He said: “Hello everyone. As president of BAFTA, I’m extremely proud to see the work that BAFTA undertakes year round to provide opportunities and support for talented people to develop successful careers in films, games and television.

“One of these programmes is Breakthrough, a yearlong mentoring and guidance initiative which helps people achieve their true potential.

“It’s wonderful that there are more than 30 participants from Breakthrough UK in the audience this evening.

“Two of them, Aleem Khan and Jessie Buckley, are nominated for awards tonight.

“They join an impressive list of young talent including Bukky Bakray and Florence Pugh, as well as Paapa Essiedu, and Ray Panthaki, who are closely involved with BAFTA nominated films.

“BAFTA hopes to inspire and support future generations from all walks of life to become the filmmakers of the future.

“And I hope that for some of you watching these awards, that journey starts today. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners and I wish you all a wonderful evening.”

However, BAFTA organisers are said to be “very disappointed” by William’s failed appearance, which is said to be due to “diary constraints”, especially as it marked the first red carpet event since the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told The Mirror: ‘Prince William is always a huge draw, not least as it’s the first year back in person after the pandemic.

“But BAFTA were told that diary constraints precluded him from attending in person this year. It’s such a shame and everyone is very disappointed.”