Prince William indicates that he will speak up on issues that are important to him

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently took on the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales following King Charles III’s accession to the throne. In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death in early September, Charles was formally announced as sovereign and the Wales titles were transferred to the former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In recent months, there have been reports that William and Kate are hoping to create a more ‘approachable’ image, and want to ‘break away with a lot of the tradition.’

And it seems that William is keen to rip up the royal rule book once more by publicly discussing important issues. During his first speech as second in line to the throne, he spoke about tackling environmental issues, indicating that he will be vocal about the causes close to his heart.

Lord William Hague, who has worked with the Prince of Wales for eight years, is also the chair of William and Kate’s charity. He told Sky News: ‘Certainly in the royal foundation, we’re not changing tone, you know, if anything, we’re going up another gear with a tone that’s well established of how to help with certain issues of some of society’s deepest problems where we need to bring people together to work on.

‘There will be other issues to come in the future. So I think you will find for the Prince and Princess of Wales that work very much goes on and if anything, goes up another gear.’

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

He continued: ‘We’re always careful, the royal foundation is non-political of course and it’s global. So of course we have to take great care with the issues that we work on. But there is no shortage of those issues.

‘It’s absolutely right for a royal family that’s engaged with the world and wants to help people and serve people to get involved with.’

According to The Mirror, William is carving his own path as the Prince of Wales and ‘is keen to be a different heir to the throne when compared to his dad’.

A source said: ‘William and Kate will modernise how they work. It’s a breath of fresh air…In [the] future they will rip up the rulebook and do things ‘The Cambridge Way.’ They’re trying to work out what that will look like.’