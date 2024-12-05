You will never guess Prince William's favourite Christmas song

It's a classic!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend an event to thank local volunteers and key workers from organisations and charities in Berkshire, who will be volunteering or working to help others over the Christmas period in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle on December 8, 2020 in Windsor, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Prince William is a festive man, and as such you'd better bet he has a favourite festive song. Before knowing what that song is, you might have guessed something traditional like Good King Wenceslas or We Three Kings - or more realistically, since William is a known lover of pop music, perhaps a nice bit of Wham! or Ariana Grande.

But no. The actual answer is rather more unexpected. The Prince of Wales sweetly gave a Christmas interview for the Royal Marsden Hospital. As part of the programme, hosted by Barry Alston, William was asked a set of festive questions which had been sent in by young listeners, including one about his favourite Christmas song.

"For this particular chat with you Barry, I’m gonna say Feliz Navidad is my favourite Christmas song because it’s a bit different," William answered (via OK!). Interesting!

The Prince does also have some runner-ups, though. He added: "I could say Mariah Carey, who I love dearly as well. That’s a good one and obviously there are many others, but I think I’ll probably go with Feliz Navidad. It’s a bit more jolly."

Things are about to get a whole lot Christmassy-er in the Wales household, as Princess Kate will once again be hosting her beloved carol concert on 6th December at Westminster Abbey. For those of us not lucky enough to bag an invite, the event will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV, for the fourth year running.

Earlier this week, Kate and William's team shared that invitations had been sent to guests with a sweet video teaser and the caption: "Invites are well on their way ahead of our Together at Christmas Carol Service! Bringing together inspiring people from across the UK, Westminster Abbey will be filled with 1,600 people who have supported others in their communities, whether on a personal level with friends and family, through their work or as they selflessly give up their time through volunteering."

How lovely!

