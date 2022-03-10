Prince William faces backlash over comments about Ukraine

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Prince faced harsh criticism online

Prince William is facing backlash after comments he made about the Ukrainian conflict yesterday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met volunteers at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre to discuss the plight of refugees and the efforts made by the centre to provide aid.

Addressing onlookers the heir to the throne said: “Everyone is horrified by what they are seeing. It’s really horrifying.

“The news every day, it’s just, it’s almost unfathomable.

“For our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe. We’re all right behind you.

“We’re thinking about you. We feel so useless.”

His comments have since caused mass controversy online, with many social media users flagging his use of the word “alien” to describe conflict in Europe.

One human rights lawyer criticised William, who is second-in-line to the throne, for not recognising the history of the British Empire.