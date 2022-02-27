45 powerful photographs of protests and vigils in support of Ukraine across the world

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with the full-scale attack claiming hundreds of lives and forcing over 100,000 Ukrainians to flee their homes.

As Russian forces close in on Kyiv, the people are fighting back, with civilians arming themselves to protect their country and sheltering in local stations.

“Innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on an entirely innocent population,” announced Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the news of the invasion. “A vast invasion is underway by land by sea and by air. And this is not in the infamous phrase some faraway country of which we know little. We have Ukrainian friends in this country; neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny. We – and the world – cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away.”

As the rest of the world helplessly watches the news unfold, people have been desperate to support Ukraine, donating to organisations giving aid on the ground. and taking to the streets in protest.

From Paraguay and Brazil to Israel and Mexico, countries across the world have been holding anti-war protests in support of Ukraine, calling for an end to military action and more sanctions against Russia.

45 powerful photographs of anti-war protests around the world

Brazil

India

Italy

Paraguay

Turkey

Israel

United States

Russia

Thailand

Greece

Germany

Mexico

United Kingdom

Poland

Canada

Chile

The Netherlands

Hungary

Bulgaria

France

Sudan

Croatia

Norway

Lithuania

Taiwan

Belgium

Japan

Spain

Denmark

Portugal

Sweden

Finland

Estonia

Australia

South Korea

Slovenia

Argentina

South Africa

Pakistan

Austria

We will continue to update this story.