45 powerful photographs of protests and vigils in support of Ukraine across the world

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with the full-scale attack claiming hundreds of lives and forcing over 100,000 Ukrainians to flee their homes.
As Russian forces close in on Kyiv, the people are fighting back, with civilians arming themselves to protect their country and sheltering in local stations.
Getty Images
“Innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on an entirely innocent population,” announced Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the news of the invasion. “A vast invasion is underway by land by sea and by air. And this is not in the infamous phrase some faraway country of which we know little. We have Ukrainian friends in this country; neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny. We – and the world – cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away.”
As the rest of the world helplessly watches the news unfold, people have been desperate to support Ukraine, donating to organisations giving aid on the ground. and taking to the streets in protest.
From Paraguay and Brazil to Israel and Mexico, countries across the world have been holding anti-war protests in support of Ukraine, calling for an end to military action and more sanctions against Russia.
45 powerful photographs of anti-war protests around the world
Brazil
Members of the Ukrainian community in traditional attire, participate in a protest against the war and in support of Ukraine at the Ukrainian Memorial in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil, on February 25, 2022. NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images
India
Trinamool Congress women cell workers protest against war in Ukraine, in Kolkata, India, on February 26, 2022. Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Italy
Demonstration against war and for peace in support of the Ukrainian people, on February 26, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Matteo Trevisan/NurPhoto
Thousands of people take part in the demonstration from the Colosseum against the war in Ukraine and against all wars against NATO and Putin entitled: “Their wars, our dead”,on February 26, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Simona Granati – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Paraguay
Members of the Ukrainian collectivity participate in a protest against the war and in support of Ukraine at the Plaza de Armas in Encarnacion, Paraguay, on February 26, 2022. NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images
Turkey
Protesters wave Ukrainian flags and hold placards during a rally against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at Beyazid district in Istanbul, on February 26, 2022. OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images
Israel
Demonstrators hold flags and placards as they attend a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine near the Russian Embassy on February 26, 2022 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Amir Levy/Getty Images
United States
Actress Ivanna Sakhno at a demonstration to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine near the United Nations in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Amir Hamja/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Hundreds of anti-war protesters are gathered at the Times Square in New York City, United States on February 26, 2022 to protest Russian attacks on Ukraine. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Russia
Security forces stand guard as people stage an anti-war demonstration, following Russia’s military attacks in Ukraine, on February 26, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Russia. Sergei Mihailicenko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Thailand
A Thai and Ukrainian woman comfort each other during a rally in front of the Russian Embassy on February 25, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
A protester holds a placard that reads “Stop War.” during the demonstration. Mailee Osten-Tan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Greece
Ukrainians living in Greece hold placards during a demonstration in front of the Russian consulate in Thessaloniki on February 24, 2022. SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images
Germany
People protest in front of the Brandenburg gate against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images
Protesters are pictured during a demonstration against the invasion of Russia in the Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images
Mexico
A woman protests against Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine while a police officer guarding the Russian Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico on February 24, 2022. Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
United Kingdom
Ukrainians demonstrate in Whitehall outside of Downing Street the residence of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on February 25, 2022 in London, England. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Anti-war demonstrators and Ukrainians living in UK, gather around 10 Downing Street to protest against Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, on February 25, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.
Poland
A protester seen holding a placard with a quote from John Lennon “Give peace a chance” during the demonstration. Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Canada
Protestors hold signs and placards during a rally against Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Ukrainian Consulate in Toronto. Katherine Cheng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Chile
Ukrainian citizens take part in a protest in support of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Santiago, on February 26, 2022. MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images
The Netherlands
A protester holds a placard outside the House of Representatives in The Hague during the demonstration. Charles M Vella/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Hungary
People take part a demonstration against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Budapest, Hungary, on February 24, 2022. Photo by FERENC ISZA/AFP via Getty Images
Bulgaria
Woman holds red painted Russian flag during protest against Russian military operation against Ukraine in front of Embassy of Russian federation in Sofia, Bulgaria on 24 February, 2022. Georgi Paleykov/NurPhoto via Getty Images
France
People protesting to support the Ukraine in front of the Republic Palace, in Paris, France, on February 26, 2022. Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Sudan
A Sudanese protester lifts a placard during a demonstration of “mothers and fathers” in the capital Khartoum, on February 26, 2022. AFP via Getty Images
Croatia
A man holds a placard reading “Solidarity with Ukraine during a demonstration against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Zagreb, on February 26, 2022. DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images
Norway
Demonstrators hold a giant Ukraininan flag during a protest against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and in support of the Ukrainian people in front of the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, Norway, on February 26, 2022. BEATE OMA DAHLE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images
Lithuania
People hold flags and posters during a protest against Russian attack on Ukraine near the Russian Embassy, on February 24, 2022 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images
Taiwan
Demonstrators holding placards that read We are all Ukrainians today, and national flags of Ukraine, Denmark, Estonia and Lithuania, during a protest against Russian live-fire attacks on Ukraine, outside the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission in Taiwan, in Taipei, Taiwan, 25 February 2022. Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Demonstrators holding placards outside the Moscow-Taipei Coordination Commission in Taiwan, in Taipei, Taiwan, 25 February 2022. Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Belgium
A couple embraces as the Ukrainian national anthem is sung during a protest organized by the Ukrainian community in Brussels in front of the building of the Permanent Mission of Russia to the E.U. on February 26, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images
Japan
People protest against the Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, on February 26, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. David MAREUIL/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Spain
A child, sitting on his father’s shoulders, holds a placard with the word “Peace” in Spanish during a demonstration against Russia-Ukraine’s war and NATO’s role at the Puerta Del Sol square in Madrid. Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Denmark
People take part in a protest outside the Ukrainian Embassy building in Copenhagen on February 24, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. EMIL HELMS/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
Portugal
A demonstrator holds a sign reading “Stop Putin Cancer” during a protest against Russia’s military operation of Ukraine, in front of Belem Palace in Lisbon, Portugal, on February 26, 2022. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images
Sweden
Protesters gather during a rally in front of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm on February 24, 2022. CLAUDIO BRESCIANI/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images
Finland
Protesters wave Ukrainian flags during a ‘Support Ukraine’ demonstration at the statue of former Finnish President, Marshal Carl Gustaf Mannerheim in Central Helsinki on February 5, 2022. HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images
Estonia
Protesters hold a “No to war” sign during a protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Freedom Square in Tallinn. Hendrik Osula/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Australia
Protesters gather in Sydney during a rally against Russian attacks on Ukraine on February 26, 2022. Izhar Khan/NurPhoto via Getty Images
South Korea
Members of the Seoul Ukrainian community attend a mass to show their support for relatives and the people of Ukraine at St. Nicholas church on February 26, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Slovenia
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of people gathered in the Slovenian capital to protest. Luka Dakskobler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Argentina
A protester holds a placard that says “Putin out of Ukraine” during the protest in Buenos Aires. Alejo Manuel Avila/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
South Africa
An anti war protester holds a placard during a protest in support of Ukraine in front of the Russian Consulate in Cape Town, on February 25, 2022. RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images
Pakistan
Lawyers hold placards during a protests against war and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Lahore on February 26, 2022. ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images
Austria
People stage a protest at Platz der Menschenrechte against Russian attacks in Ukraine, on February 26, 2022 in Vienna, Austria. Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
We will continue to update this story.