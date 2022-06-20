Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It is a lot sweeter than the crown jewels...

In between Platinum Jubilee celebrations and spoiling Kate each evening, Prince William made sure there was still time for some undercover charity work.

Prince William went viral earlier this month, as fans were shocked to see the Prince selling The Big Issue.

No one is as happy about his viral outing as The Big Issue, which has put William on the front cover of this week’s magazine. He shared the cover on his Instagram account, encouraging his followers to read more about how this special outing came about.

In this week’s Big Issue, Prince William reveals he feels “extremely lucky” for his Royal title, for a very sweet reason.

William writes he is lucky his role allows time to meet and understand new people:

“I count myself extremely lucky to have a role that allows me to meet people from all walks of life, and to understand their full story – whatever it may be.”

Prince William spent time in conversation with regular Big Issue vendor, Dave Martin. William joined Dave to sell the magazine for one exciting hour, in which they sold 32 copies, which the prince describes as “truly eye-opening”. The prince shared a video of him at work:

For us mere mortals, growing up as a prince or princess is what dreams are made of. But, according to William, it appears that meeting and understanding stories different to his own is what makes him feel lucky. How sweet.

After his undercover fun with Dave, William spoke on the more serious side of homelessness – a cause he has been passionate about since his formative years – and the need to be kinder to those who live on the streets, an ongoing issue that the Prince is sure there is a way to solve.

His late mother, Princess Diana, first took William to a homeless shelter at eleven years old. Writing for the Big Issue, he explains:

“While I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for this cause, I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling.”

The Prince reveals that just as his mother did for him, he will ensure his own children, George, Charlotte and Louis are able to see the inspiring work that needs to be done.