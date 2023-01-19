Prince William visited a charity supported by mum Diana in moving tribute

Princess Diana was known for her sense of compassion, and for supporting many important causes throughout her lifetime, such as the fight against AIDS and homelessness.

In that respect, both of her sons take after her, lending their support to charities working towards a better world.

For his latest official engagement, Prince William visited the Depaul youth homelessness charity in London on 19 January, where he learned all about the incredible work the organisation does in the capital and across the U.K., and the innovative programmes they have put in place to help eradicate homelessness.

As it turns out, Princess Diana herself visited Depaul three times in the 1990s, including opening the Depaul Trust Hostel in Willesden in 1995, according to People, so this was an extra meaningful visit for William to make.

Writing on Instagram, the Prince of Wales said: "Tailored, long-term support is at the heart of @depaul_uk’s approach to homelessness, focusing on programmes that help people live and work independently.

"Arming young people with knowledge and skills is also proving an effective way to prevent youth homelessness and today it’s been so insightful to meet those working to do just that."

Taking to the comments, royal fans immediately made the connection with the work of Diana. "So like his Mother. Well done!" one person wrote.

Someone else commented on the striking family resemblance: "Prince William looks like his mum, Lady Diana so much :)"

Those who have read Prince Harry's memoir Spare will know that this comment stands in contrast to comments made by the Duke of Sussex in his book. Harry wrote that, in recent years, William's baldness had become "alarming" and that his resemblance to their mother had "faded."

In his recent interview with CNN, Anderson Cooper asked the Duke if he thought these remarks about William were "cutting."

Harry answered: "I don't see it as cutting at all. You know, my brother and I love each other. I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years. None of anything I've written, anything that I've included is ever intended to hurt my family."