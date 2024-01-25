William is feeling 'bewildered' about Kate's 'sudden' hospitalisation

Prince William is doing everything he can to support Princess Kate and their family while she's in hospital recovering from surgery. The Prince of Wales is postponing various engagements — including trips overseas — to be there for their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and to support his wife.

Doing his best to care for and reassure his children while their mum is ill is sure to be very difficult in itself, and that's without even touching on how hard this must be on William emotionally. Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!: "He’ll be feeling emotional, stressed and probably rather bewildered by this sudden turn of events.

"You can have every privilege in life but your health is paramount, and beyond your control. William will certainly visit Kate as much as he can, but also be there for the children. They want to keep things as normal as possible, so I’d expect William will be doing the school run, helping with homework, cooking and doing the bedtime routine."

Thankfully, the Middleton family is incredibly close-knit, and Kate's parents and siblings will absolutely be helping out during this time, according to Jennie. She added that while it is 'a testing time for them', the Wales' have been through a lot over the years but they'll 'appreciate the outpouring of goodwill towards Kate and the whole family.'

As a reminder, last week Kensington Palace informed the public that Kate had undergone "planned abdominal surgery," which had been successful. For the moment, though, the Princess is still recovering in hospital, and she's not expected to return to royal engagements until after Easter. Alongside the news about Kate's surgery, the Palace shared that King Charles will also be having a procedure this week to treat an enlarged prostate.