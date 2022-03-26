Prince Philip would be ‘angry and disappointed’ with Prince Harry for snubbing memorial service

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The memorial service will take place on 29 March

Prince Philip tragically passed away in April 2021, and almost one year later London’s Westminster Abbey is set to host a Service of Thanksgiving for the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The service will be held on March 29, will commemorate the Queen’s late husband’s relationship with London’s Westminster Abbey.

However, Harry, 37, has pulled out of attending because he has concerns surrounding his security.

But royal author, Ingrid Seward, believes the Queen and her late husband would have been “angry and disappointed” by their grandchild’s decision.

The author of Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century told The Mirror Online: “The Queen is determined to be at her late husband’s memorial on Tuesday however hard it is for her to get there. She knows he would expect it as much as she knows he would be angry and disappointed Prince Harry has chosen not to go.”

Ingrid has acknowledged it has been a difficult year for Her Majesty who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year.

She shared: “Even someone as unassuming as the Queen might have expected some better luck during the culmination of her 70-year reign.

“Instead, she has had nothing but trouble. Her once strong physique is decidedly frail after hurting her back in October 2021. This year she has had to cancel all her public appearances including the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey because in her own words, ‘I can’t move’.”

However, Ingrid believes the turbulent year, and the Queen’ ailments – which has seen her recently overcome COVID-19 – will make the 95-year-old British monarch more determined to be at her late spouse’s memorial.

She added: “I feel these family setbacks will make the Queen more determined than ever to attend Prince Philip’s memorial next Tuesday. She needs to be seen and if she is in a wheelchair – it doesn’t matter. Once again, she will be leading by example and showing the nation that it is OK not to be OK.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wed in 1947, and were married for 74 years before the Duke of Edinburgh passed away in 2021.