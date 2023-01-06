Prince Harry reveals his final words to the late Queen Elizabeth II
"I whispered that I hoped she was happy and that she was with Grandfather now."
Prince Harry was famously close to his grandma The Queen, and he's now revealed his last words to her - after she passed away last September.
The Duke of Sussex has been hitting the headlines a lot this week with revelations via his new memoir Spare, detailing claims that Prince William physically attacked him and how his only brother is his Arch-nemesis.
However, his book does cover some sweet moments too, including how Harry said goodbye to the Queen when she had just passed away at Balmoral. The Queen sadly died in September, placing the whole country into a period of mourning.
Despite arguments within the royal family, it is thought that the Queen was worried about Harry and Meghan and regularly visited them when they lived in the UK.
Writing in his book, Prince Harry admits that he heard about the Queen passing away via the BBC news site, then went on to reveal what happened when he saw his grandmother for the last time at Balmoral.
He writes: "I advanced with uncertainty and saw her. I stayed still, watching her carefully for a good while.
"I whispered that I hoped she was happy and that she was with Grandfather now. I said that I admired her for having carried out her duties until the end. The [Platinum] Jubilee, the welcoming of the new Prime Minister."
When Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals, The Queen released a statement which said: "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family."
She continued: "I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.
"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family."
The Palace has not yet commented on any claims or allegations.
