Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a statement asking for acts of compassion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry also returned to the UK just last week to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

Yes, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all Oprah interview to dropping their royal monogram, these two are making non-stop news right now.

This week, the couple made headlines as they released a rare statement asking followers and fans to share stories of compassion with them which will be shared on their website.

‘We believe that compassion can unleash incredible change across the world,’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted in a statement on their official website. ‘Our mission at Archewell is to drive systemic, cultural change — one act of compassion at a time. We believe that compassion is at the core of all culture and connection in this world.’

The statement continued: ‘Each time someone conducts an act of compassion — whether it’s mentoring a young woman or holding space for someone having a difficult day — our world becomes a better place.

‘Compassion is at the core of everything we do. We hope you’ll join us in building a better world, one act of compassion at a time.’

