See Prince Harry transform into Spider-Man for a moving Christmas message

Prince Harry could be set to give Tom Holland a run for his money, as the royal donned a Spider-Man suit for a sweet charity video. Filmed for the UK charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Prince Harry’s short video was a Christmas party surprise for attendees and featured a moving message.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers is a charity which supports children of military families who have lost their parents, a cause close to Prince Harry’s heart. According to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the video was played at the organisation’s Christmas party for a hundred of the children it supports.

During the video, Prince Harry introduced a game in which the children would have to save Christmas and track down some villains - before launching into a sweet message about the difficult feelings which arise around the holidays.

Prince Harry, whose mother Princess Diana passed away in 1997, said “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly and that’s okay. But at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents.”

“I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, so don’t feel guilty. You’re allowed to have the best time ever,” he continued, wishing the children a merry Christmas.

This is not the first time Prince Harry has supported the charity, as he previously penned a powerful letter to its members on Remembrance Sunday.

The letter was shared by Scotty’s Little Soldiers and Prince Harry related his own story of grief and healing, writing, “We share a bond without ever meeting one another, because we share in having lost a parent. I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know you are not alone.”

Learn more about Scotty’s Little Soldiers here.