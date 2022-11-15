Prince Harry writes about his grief in an emotional letter to charity

Prince Harry used Remembrance Sunday to send a heartwarming letter to military children who have lost a parent.

The Duke of Sussex's sweet letter had a poignant meaning behind it, as Prince Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 12 years old. The letter was posted on the website of Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity which provides support to bereaved military children.

Harry, whose new book will "minimise the fallout" with Royal Family, reminded those affected that there were always people to talk to about their grief, and this was how he got through his.

He started the letter by saying how they all shared a bond: "We share a bond even without ever meeting one another because we share in having lost a parent. I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone."

He then went on to talk about how important it is to pay tribute to them: "While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on. Whenever you need a reminder of this, I encourage you to lean into your friends at Scotty's Little Soldiers."

While the royal, who also quietly visited Pearl Harbour on Remembrance Sunday, talked from personal experience: "One of the ways I've learned to cope has been through community and talking about my grief, and I couldn't be more grateful and relieved that you have amazing people walking beside you throughout your journey. We all know some days are harder than others, but together those days are made easier."

Fans of the Prince loved the letter, with one saying, "Prince Harry never misses a beat", while another said, "Harry speaks from the heart."

Prince Harry will of course also be talking about his experience of losing his grandmother too - the Queen, who died aged 96 in September.

The month was also significant for both Harry and his brother William as it marked 25 years since Diana's tragic death.