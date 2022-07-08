Kate and William hired this A-List celebrity to teach Prince George

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making headlines this month for their multiple sporting appearances.

First, the Duke and Duchess were spotted at Wimbledon where they cheered on Brit Cameron Norrie as he triumphed in the Quarter Finals, and earlier this week, the couple appeared at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club.

This week, it was Prince George that made particular headlines, as it was revealed that he had been taken under the wing of a very influential A-lister.

Who? Roger Federer.

Yes, really. The eight-year-old has apparently had a tennis lesson from his favourite player.

The Swiss player, who is known to be a friend of the royals, reportedly taught the prince to play tennis in Kate’s parents’ garden, in Bucklebury house.

And while he apparently started off with the basics, with Roger explaining: “At that stage, it’s all about just [touching] the ball… same with my boys”, the 20-time grand slam champion apparently was impressed by the prince’s game.

The revelation came from proud mum Kate Middleton who reportedly told Anne Keothavong, “George’s favourite tennis player is Roger Federer, and he’s actually got to play with him.”

Anne continued: “The whole family loves tennis, and George is apparently quite a good player.”

The Duchess has always loved tennis, revealing in a BBC One documentary that it was a big part of her childhood.

“It is such a quintessential part of English summer,” she recalled. “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories.”

Speaking about Federer, she continued: “Roger is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too.”

We’re hoping to see Prince George on the court soon!

Future King of England AND Wimbledon champ?