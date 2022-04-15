Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive with Covid again, no word yet about Princess Charlene

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There's no word on whether or not Princess Charlene has also been exposed to COVID-19





Two years’ since becoming the first monarch to contract Covid, Prince Albert has succumbed to the virus again.

The news broke via a statement from the Prince’s royal residence saying: “The Prince’s Palace announces that H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19.”

“He continues to work remotely and remains in permanent contact with the members of his cabinet, his government as well as with his close collaborators.”

“This period of isolation will be adapted to the health measures in force,” the Monégasque palace concluded.

Although the 64-year-old prince is asymptomatic and there is no concern for his health, the diagnosis comes at a bad time for the Prince’s family, whose wife Princess Charlene only returned from a four month health retreat in Switzerland in March, after suffering from physical and emotional exhaustion.

On Princess Charlene’s return the palace issued another statement warning that: “In order for Princess Charlene to achieve a full recovery and as she still needs peace and calm, The Princely Couple therefore asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected.”

So far there is no indication that Charlene or the couple’s twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have been exposed to the virus.

After his initial contraction of coronavirus in March 2020, the prince completed a 14-day self isolation and reported mild symptoms of long-covid afterwards.

He told US magazine People that, “There were times during the day when it just hit, but not like the kind of drowsiness you feel after a heavy meal. It was really just an experience of physical fatigue, like the kind that comes on when you’ve done too much or when you’re coming off an illness.”

Princess Charlene has yet to make a public appearance since her return to Monaco in March and has not attended a royal function since January 2021. Prior to checking in to the Swiss clinic she had spent six months in South Africa last year convalescing.