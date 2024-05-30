Every year, the royal family celebrates the monarch's birthday with an event in June known as Trooping the Colour. The late Queen Elizabeth II had two birthdays during her reign - one on the 21st April, marking the date she was born, and a second in June as per the tradition set by her great-grandfather, Edward VII, to allow for a celebration when the British weather has improved.

As the King, Charles will now follow this tradition and Trooping the Colour will take place on Saturday 15th June with a huge parade of soldiers, horses and musicians celebrating the monarch's official birthday. However, given that various members of the royal family are currently battling health issues, the event is expected to run a little differently this year. In February, King Charles announced that he had received a cancer diagnosis and is undergoing treatment, but the Palace has now confirmed that he will still attend the event next month. Adjustments will be made for his attendance, and he will forgo riding by horse and conduct the troop review by carriage instead with Queen Camilla by his side.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Defence had listed the Princess of Wales as an attendee for the Colonel's Review on the 8th June - also known as a rehearsal for the main event the following week - but they quickly removed her name following speculation about her return to work. Weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, Kate shared a video explaining that she was also being treated for cancer and would be taking time away from public duties until further notice.

Now, the Palace has confirmed via Sky News that Kate will not be at the Colonel's Review next weekend. The Princess of Wales acts as the Colonel of the Irish Guards, and under normal circumstances she would have taken the salute. However, Kate is recovering privately and has had her diary cleared 'for the rest of the year', with some insiders claiming that we may not see her in public until 2025.

Just this week, a source told Vanity Fair that Kate has 'turned a corner' with her treatment and 'is actually doing a lot better', but will not return to work until 'she is cleared to do so by her medical team', as per a statement from the Palace. Lieutenant General James Bucknall, KCB, CBE will instead take on the role for the Colonel's Review.