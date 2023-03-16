The monarchy's future "rests on Kate," says Diana's former butler

Princess Kate is one of the most popular members of the Royal Family these days.

She's often admired for the way she can connect with people from all walks of life, often joking around and finding common ground with those she meets on official visits. She's also known for her many talents, from photography to baking, for her flawless sense of style, and for her dedication to causes such as addiction or early childhood development.

All of these qualities make her a pretty perfect Princess of Wales, and the ideal candidate for future Queen consort.

For Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, it goes even further than that: Kate has a huge responsibility on her shoulders, precisely because of her popularity.

"Kate is in such an incredible position because it all rests on her really, the future rests on Kate and that’s an enormous responsibility because if she decided that she didn’t want to be a part of her marriage anymore then I think the Royal Family would collapse," Paul said on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab). "Everything is pinned up by Kate."

For Paul as for many other royal commentators, the parallels between Princess Kate and Princess Diana are plenty.

"Back in my day the future seemed to be pinned on Diana Spencer, our future queen," he said.

"Now we’re looking at another Princess of Wales who is in the same role that Diana had, married to a Prince of Wales and the future of the monarchy is down to her. It’s not an enviable position to be in."

Last year, journalist Patrick Jephson said about Kate: "It's no exaggeration that the Windsors' future lies in her hands."

Around the same time, royal commentator Antonio Caprarica said: "‘I said before the dynasty has been saved by the women. And the next saviour will be Kate."

No pressure, then!