Prince Harry ‘banned’ Jack Whitehall from his wedding after a joke

Prince Harry and comedian Jack Whitehall were said to be close friends, as they had similar friendship circles.

But Jack, 33, has claimed a tongue-in-cheek joke about the 37-year-old royal at the Royal Variety Show in 2015 did not go down well, so much so the Bad Education star was not invited to his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

The royal snub was revealed during Jack’s How To Survive The Summer Holidays tour, which he presents alongside his mum Hilary, 59, and dad Michael, 81.

The trio took to the stage at The London Palladium, and during one segment, Michael shared: “That is your friend Harry. Except you are not allowed to see him anymore. You have banned… been ostracised from the Sussexes.”

Jack replied: “I think I have been banned because I called him ‘Ginger Nuts’ at the Royal Variety.”

At the time Jack also joked he would willing play Harry’s wingman, as he was not dating the former Suits star at the time.

Jack said in the 2015 sketch: “I will offer up his services as royal wingman.”

However, just a few years later and Jack did not receive an invite to Meghan and Harry’s wedding at Windsor Castle, although he did attend Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie’s ceremony in October 2018, just a few months after Harry and Meghan’s special day.

Further in the How To Survive The Summer Holidays sketch Michael and Hilary poked fun at Meghan’s children’s book The Bench, which was released in 2021.

Michael said: “Jack, I read a book recently and it changed my life. I put this book down and I thought I must become a writer myself. This book is called The Bench and it’s written by Meghan Markle.

“She presumably wrote it for Harry.

“Yes darling just read it OK. There are only three lines per page Harry… Harry it’s all right.”