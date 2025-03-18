Meghan Markle just showed off a sweet family gift from the late Queen
Such a great present
Meghan Markle has been generously giving us a peek into her home life lately, and we're not complaining.
For her most recent share, Meghan took to Instagram Stories to reveal the gift the late Queen gave her that still plays a starring role in her kitchen: a trusty waffle maker.
The reason we know the waffle maker came from Queen Elizabeth is that Prince Harry told James Corden about it circa 2021, as reported by Hello!. "My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker," the Duke of Sussex explained at the time.
"She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix."
He added: "Archie wakes up in the morning and literally just goes, 'Waffle?'" Precious.
Anyway, now that Archie is older and Lilibet is old enough to eat the same foods as her older brother, the Sussexes are still getting a load of use out of the waffle maker.
On Monday, Meghan infused a little whimsy into her cooking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day: she made green waffles for both the kids and the grown-ups in her household, plus what are either green smoothies or iced matcha lattes for her and Harry.
On her Stories, the Duchess walked us through the whole process, showing the green batter being poured into the waffle maker, then the final result.
For Archie and Lili, Meghan made round waffles into little faces with blueberries for eyes, kiwi for a mouth, and whipped cream for hair.
And for herself and Harry, she cut a waffle in half and added some whipped cream and strawberries on the side.
If you enjoyed Meghan's fun little St. Paddy's meal, there's much more where that came from on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
