Meghan Markle's show features one heartbreaking last-minute change
So sad
Meghan Markle has never met a dog she didn't like — you only have to image-search "Meghan Markle dog" to feel the truth of this.
But there's one dog in the Duchess of Sussex' life who has held a very special place in her heart for a long time now: her late beagle Guy.
The US-based royal's new Netflix show, titled With Love, Meghan, was only released this week, but was actually filmed last year.
Guy sweetly features a lot in the series, but very sadly passed away after filming.
In early January, Meghan announced Guy's passing on Instagram, sharing a long, heartfelt tribute to the family dog.
"In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love," the Duchess explained.
"They referred to him as 'the little guy' because he was so small and frail, so I named him 'Guy'. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for."
Meghan went on to describe how Guy was by her side through every big milestone since he came into her life.
"Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too," she continued.
"I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.
"Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know"
As reported by Hello!, after episode eight of Meghan's show, the screen reads: "In Loving Memory of Guy."
The dog features heavily on the series, including when his mistress makes him some homemade dog biscuits, and says: "I would do anything for Guy, he knows it. He can do whatever he wants because he will be whatever guy you need depending on the day. My sweet guy my silly guy my saucy little guy, always my spoiled guy. He's also my old guy."
The Sussexes still own two dogs following Guy's passing: a black Labrador named Pula, and another beagle named Mamma Mia.
