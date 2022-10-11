Meghan Markle described how Prince Harry helped her at her ‘worst point’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle’s new Archetypes episode is out on Spotify, and she’s diving into her own experience when it comes to mental health.

During the episode, the Duchess of Sussex spoke to Bollywood actress and mental health activist Deepika Padukone about their shared experience with being at low points in their lives. After Deepika described what it was like for her when, out of nowhere, her mental health took a turn for the worse, Meghan shared her own story to show how much she could relate to her guest.

“You found the courage to get the help that you needed and to get the help that works for you,” she told Deepika.

Meghan then explained that Prince Harry played a central role in helping her.

“I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call, and I called this woman — she didn’t know I was even calling her, and she was checking out at the grocery store,” Meghan recalled.

“I could hear the little beep, beep of the… And I said hi, I’m introducing myself, and I can literally hear her going, ‘sorry, who is this?’ and saying I need help, and she could hear the dire state that I was in.”

Meghan concluded: “But I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it.

“And for you, I think what’s the most illuminating, is that you’re willing to talk about it.”