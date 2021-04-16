A never-before-seen photograph of Meghan Markle pre Prince Harry is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past year has been no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular news earlier this year as they sat down for an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

The couple has made even more headlines since the interview however, from Prince Harry’s new Silicon Valley job to the Duke and Duchess dropping their royal monogram.

This week, following the tragic news of Prince Philip’s death, Prince Harry has returned to the UK to spend time with the royal family ahead of the funeral.

Meghan Markle was reportedly unable to go with him due to her pregnancy.

The Duchess of Sussex did make headline news this week however, as a never-before-seen photograph of her during her pre-royal days emerged.

The photograph was from Meghan’s Suits days, posted to twitter by Aaron Korsh, creator of Suits, who captioned the throwback snap: ‘Back when we were young. Before all the hubbub.’

