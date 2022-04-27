Meghan Markle’s father Thomas to attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – here’s what we know

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, could be making his way to the UK to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, despite claims he has been “ghosted” by his daughter.

Thomas, 77, wants to attend the 96-year-old monarch’s upcoming celebrations in June, which will mark her impressive 70-year reign, to meet the in-laws, especially Prince Charles.

In recent years the father and daughter relationship between Meghan and Thomas has reportedly been fraught, and the pair have lost touch.

Thomas did not attend Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018, which is said to be due to his medical conditions, as Meghan’s father was said to be recovering from heart surgery. In his absence, Harry’s father, the Prince of Wales, took on the role of walking the former Suits actor down the aisle.

Video you may like:

Now, four years later Thomas wants to meet Charles in person to thank him, and discuss recent family affairs, as he believes he has lots in common with the 73-year-old heir to the throne.

Thomas intends to show his gratitude to the wider royal family, as he has insisted there is no bad blood between them.

Speaking on GB News, Thomas said: “I’m looking forward to it [flying over for the Jubilee]. I’m going to show my respect for the Queen and I’m going to make sure that the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the Royals.

“We admire them and we want them to know that’s how we feel about them and that’s how we feel about England. I would like to meet with Prince Charles and thank him for walking my daughter down the aisle, and also to meet and talk with him because I think we have a lot in common now. We’ve pretty much both been ghosted by our children. I would really enjoy talking to him. If that’s possible, that would be great.”

Thomas also hopes to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet when he ventures over to London for the four-day weekend.

However, Thomas fears if he attends the royal celebrations in June, his daughter and son-in-law will be swayed off of attending.

He continued: “I’m getting the feeling that if they know I’m coming, they won’t be coming.

“But if they do come I would love to reach out, speak with them and try to figure out what was wrong and how we can repair it. I don’t see that happening. But I certainly would like to try.”

Thomas went on to criticise Harry for not attending previous royal engagements over fears for his family and their safety.

He blasted the 37-year-old: “I think it’s ridiculous. He knows how much security you’re going to have. He’s totally safe in that situation. So I don’t understand the things he says and I have so little respect for that man. I think he’s an idiot.

“He’s like a child. He follows my daughter around like a child. He’s not a man. You can tell me he was in the military but, I can’t believe it.”