Meghan Markle on the advice she was given after her wedding to Prince Harry
"Don’t give up, because it means so much to women and girls."
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
She had a fairytale wedding in front of millions, but now Meghan Markle has revealed that an 'inspiring woman' gave her some great advice for after she married Prince Harry.
The royal wedding took place in 2018 and since then Meghan and Harry have stepped away from royal duties, moving to California with their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana. However, it has not stopped them from showing support for causes they believe in, and it could all be down to the important advice she received.
Talking on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex said that a 'very influential and inspiring woman' told her not to give up on her 'activism' after she got married.
Meghan's latest podcast episode sees her interviewing actors Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo, comedian and director Ilana Glazer, and historian Lisa Tetrault.
At the end of the interview, she went on to say: “[The message was shared] by a very, very influential and inspiring woman, who for her own privacy, I won’t share who it was with you.
“But she said to me: ‘I know that your life is changing but please don’t give up your activism. Don’t give up, because it means so much to women and girls.’”
She went on to say that she continued to do the charity work she cared about, because she wanted to, but also because of the wise words, from the unnamed 'influential' woman.
The royal said: “But also because she encouraged me to do so. And the collective voice of all us telling each other that matters is perhaps the point. There’s safety in numbers, but there’s also strength in numbers.”
A post shared by WellChild (@wellchild) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
While she was a senior member of the royal family, Meghan supported many causes and the Sussexes continue to support charities such as WellChild, Scotty's Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK.
Meghan launched her podcast in August, with her first guest being her best friend, tennis icon Serena Williams. She has since gone on to interview a number of high profile women, including Mindy Kaling and Mariah Carey.
-
British racing driver Jamie Chadwick: ‘I’m proud to help steer the green racing revolution’
By Marie Claire
-
We’ve found the doctor-led clinic which could change your skin
In partnership with Ouronyx
By Madeleine Spencer
-
I swear by this Revlon tool for my frizzy hair, and it's currently in the Black Friday sale
Save over £20!
By Grace Lindsay
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hectic morning routine is so relatable
The couple have their hands full!
By Dionne Brighton
-
Meghan Markle says 'difficult' is 'a code word for the B-word' on new podcast episode
'Its usage certainly has undertones.'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's former colleague responds to her Deal or No Deal comments
She was deemed 'briefcase girl' on the show
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Archie and Lilibet's royal titles could be decided on when they turn 18
We'll just have to wait and see.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle reflects on how hard the UK citizenship exam was
She had to ask Harry for help
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet just hit this major milestone
Adorable.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle to attend charity dinner to speak on ‘the power of women’
Proceeds from the event will help to support vulnerable women
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Meghan Markle has renewed this 'ritual' since royal departure
It's pretty relatable.
By Iris Goldsztajn