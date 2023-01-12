Meghan and Harry's engagement interviewer responded to claim their talk was "orchestrated"

She doesn't quite agree

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Back in December, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's long-awaited Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, was released.

Among the many other revelations they made, Meghan called their 2017 engagement interview with Mishal Husain an "orchestrated reality show."

Meghan said: "My point is we weren’t allowed to tell our story because they didn't want…"

Harry chimed in: "We've never been allowed to tell our story… that's the consistency" (via Hello!).

After the docuseries was released, Mishal spoke to Jonny Dymond on Radio 4.

Jonny said: "They also say the interview they did with Mishal was an orchestrated reality show. Bit of a blow! I don't know who orchestrated it.

"Maybe it was all Mishal's evil plan, it seemed at the time, I mean I was rather new to the job. It seemed like a rather charming interview of two people quite in love and Mishal lobbing questions at them, that was an orchestrated reality show. We will find out later in this show who the puppeteers really are."

Mishal replied: "We know recollections may vary on this particular subject but my recollection is definitely very much, asked to do an interview, and do said interview."

Here, the BBC journalist was referencing the famous phrase ("recollections may vary") used by Queen Elizabeth II after Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March 2021.

The point is, though, as far as Mishal was concerned, she didn't participate in any "orchestrating."

As we have seen repeatedly over the past few days preceding and following the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, there are usually two sides to every story, and it can be difficult to piece together an objective truth from the outside looking in.

Anyway, in case you want to hear Prince Harry's perspective for yourself, Spare is available in hardback, ebook and audiobook wherever books are sold.

TOPICS
Royal family
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸