Meghan and Harry's engagement interviewer responded to claim their talk was "orchestrated"
She doesn't quite agree
Back in December, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's long-awaited Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, was released.
Among the many other revelations they made, Meghan called their 2017 engagement interview with Mishal Husain an "orchestrated reality show."
Meghan said: "My point is we weren’t allowed to tell our story because they didn't want…"
Harry chimed in: "We've never been allowed to tell our story… that's the consistency" (via Hello!).
After the docuseries was released, Mishal spoke to Jonny Dymond on Radio 4.
Jonny said: "They also say the interview they did with Mishal was an orchestrated reality show. Bit of a blow! I don't know who orchestrated it.
"Maybe it was all Mishal's evil plan, it seemed at the time, I mean I was rather new to the job. It seemed like a rather charming interview of two people quite in love and Mishal lobbing questions at them, that was an orchestrated reality show. We will find out later in this show who the puppeteers really are."
Mishal replied: "We know recollections may vary on this particular subject but my recollection is definitely very much, asked to do an interview, and do said interview."
Here, the BBC journalist was referencing the famous phrase ("recollections may vary") used by Queen Elizabeth II after Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March 2021.
The point is, though, as far as Mishal was concerned, she didn't participate in any "orchestrating."
As we have seen repeatedly over the past few days preceding and following the release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, there are usually two sides to every story, and it can be difficult to piece together an objective truth from the outside looking in.
Anyway, in case you want to hear Prince Harry's perspective for yourself, Spare is available in hardback, ebook and audiobook wherever books are sold.
