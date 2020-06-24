Meghan Markle described Prince William and Kate Middleton in one word after their first meeting

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their royal family roles, lost their HRH status and Sussex Royal brand and moved across the pond to Los Angeles, USA.

The Sussex family’s exit from royal life prompted a wave of backlash, with people taking most umbrage with the fact that the royal family seemed to have taken offence.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that the past few months have been consumed with rumours of fallouts and feuds, with the main rift to have consumed the headlines being between the former Fab Four, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

Fans have been longing for the early days of the Fab Four’s friendship, with one particular throwback quote from Meghan Markle resurfacing this week and going viral.

The quote in question came from the couple’s 2017 engagement announcement interview with BBC’s Mishal Husain, in which Harry disclosed that he had introduced Meghan to his brother and sister-in-law.

‘It was exciting I mean I’d been seeing her for a period of time when I literally didn’t tell anybody at all,’ Prince Harry explained in the video. ‘And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know, being our neighbours, we managed to get that in a couple of — well quite a few times now.’

Going on to praise his sister-in-law, Harry continued: ‘Catherine has been absolutely..’, to which Meghan interrupted: ‘wonderful’.

‘Amazing,’ Harry agreed. ‘As has William as well, and then my father as well. A handful of teas and meetings and all sorts of gatherings over at his place as well.’

