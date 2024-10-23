The royals just got some exciting baby news

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten is expecting her second child!

Tatiana is a distant relative of King Charles', as her father the Marquess of Milford Haven is descended for Queen Victoria, according to Tatler.

The equestrian and psychotherapist announced she's getting ready to welcome her second baby with husband Alexander "Alick" Dru on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of her in a beautiful floor-length deep purple dress: "A private preview of my growing bump @maxmara exquisite new collection."

Tatiana and Alick got married at Winchester Cathedral in July 2022, as reported by Hello!, and welcomed daughter Elodie in September 2023. Writing on Instagram in October of that year, Tatiana shared: "One month of motherhood …and what a month it’s been! Elodie arrived on 20th September ... it’s already going far too quickly."

Since then, the mum has shared the sweetest updates featuring baby Elodie, so we can probably expect the same with her little sibling. Because Tatiana is only royal-adjacent, she can generously share as many updates about her personal life on social media as she wants!

The news comes just weeks after another royal announced she was pregnant.

On 1 October, Princess Beatrice — King Charles' niece — confirmed that she and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were expecting their second child together.

Alongside a sweet photo of the spouses, a message on the Royal Family's Instagram page read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Beatrice and Edo are already parents to daughter Sienna, 3, while the Princess' husband shares son Wolfie, 8, with his ex Dara Huang.

Such fab news all around!