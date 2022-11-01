King Charles III to take on exciting new role
Prince Harry previously held the title
King Charles III has endured a lot in recent months following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The 73-year-old royal taken on the role of British monarch after holding the Prince of Wales title for many decades.
Another title that the King is set to take on is Captain General of Royal Marines, which Charles' son Prince Harry previously held.
The Duke of Sussex - who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle - acquired the title until he decided to step down as a senior member of the royal family.
Following Harry's departure from the royal family and relocation to America, Charles was in line for the title.
For the last few years it has been unknown who would take on the title. However, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles is taking on the honorary military role following release details of Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare.
A statement which was released to celebrate the Corps of Royal Marines' 358th anniversary detailed how "exceptionally proud" the King was to take on the title.
It read: "It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General.
"I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three-and-a-half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration."
Prior to Harry stepping down from his duties and this title, the Princess Royal was tipped to take on the role.
