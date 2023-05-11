King Charles has "broken down barriers" when it comes to Royal Family relationships: expert

King Charles grew up during quite a traditional time, when it was perhaps less common to be openly affectionate with family members.

But as his life has progressed, Charles has built a different kind of relationship with the members of the Royal Family that are closest to him, namely his children and grandchildren—at least according to one royal expert.

"Charles, growing up in the post-war era of Britain, was in a completely different situation to his children and his grandchildren because Britain was obviously coming out of a very dark period of war," Russell Myers said on the Pod Save the King podcast (via Express).

"And certainly, his relationships with his family were very, very different to the relationships that he has with his own children and grandchildren. We talk about a British stiff upper lip and that certainly was archetypal of the war era.

"Charles has really tried to break down the barriers of that with his family and to create a different feeling, certainly with the younger members."

Express reports that the King had quite complicated relationships with both of his parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and of course we know that his relationships with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry haven't always been smooth either.

Still, these days, the King appears to want to forge a strong bond with his close family, including his five grandchildren, George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet.

This desire was on full display during the King's Coronation weekend, when his eldest grandchild, Prince George, who is 9, served as one of the King's four Pages of Honour. This was George's most important official role yet.

As part of this, it's been reported that the young royal managed to persuade his grandfather to change the traditional Page of Honour uniform, which originally included tights. The fact that Charles agreed to swap the white breeches for trousers, per the Mirror, proves he's willing to listen to his family members and meet their needs when he can.