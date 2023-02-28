Kate and William are "mulling over" how involved Prince George should be at the coronation, reportedly

Prince William and Princess Kate are "mulling over" whether Prince George should have a role in King Charles' coronation, and to what extent, The Telegraph reports.

The Waleses' eldest son, 9, would be the only one of Charles' grandchildren to play an active role in the official ceremony. Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will attend as spectators, while we have yet to find out whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend — let alone their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Camilla's own grandchildren will hold the canopy over their grandmother as she's coronated, with a source telling The Times (opens in new tab): "the Queen Consort has said she does not want duchesses. She would like it to be her grandchildren."

One understandable reason why Camilla's grandchildren will be more involved than the King's own is that they are quite a bit older. Eliza and Lola are 15, and Gus, Louis and Freddy are 13. Obviously, this means they'll be better able to stand for long periods of time and follow a strict protocol.

A royal source said that it would be "wholly improper" not to at least discuss possible involvement for Charles' grandchildren since his wife's grandchildren will be involved.

While George is still quite young, he is expected to become King in the future, which would be a pretty solid reason to have him play an important role in his grandfather's historical coronation — if only so he can find out what such a ceremony is like from an insider's perspective.

Charles has a special relationship with his first-born grandson, especially since the little boy will one day succeed him.

That said, body language expert Judi James recently commented that the King "seems to have held George like an unexploded bomb" in the early years of his life. For Judi, it took Charles a while longer to get properly used to his new role as a grandfather. In that context, it seems like the coronation might be a great opportunity for them to bond!