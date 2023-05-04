Kate and Will just spent the morning on the Tube and pulling pints

Prince William and Princess Kate often get in trouble for travelling via helicopter, but ahead of the Coronation this Saturday, the royal couple opted for a much more relatable mode of transportation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales whizzed off on the Elizabeth line on a Thursday morning, just like any Londoner might do on our way to work. The two revealed their unusually normal journey via social media, writing: "Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho!" alongside a photo of them speaking to a TfL worker.

We know the Lizzy line is just part of the London scenery by now, but as a reminder, Queen Elizabeth II herself inaugurated the Tube line almost a year ago to the day, so it's very fitting that her grandson and his wife got to have a look at the trains themselves.

Unlike any other Londoner, however, the Waleses were headed to the pub on this fine morning. They went to the Dog and Duck in Soho (meaning they presumably got off at Tottenham Court Road), where they worked on their pint-pulling skills.

"Saying a big thank you to the transport and hospitality workers who will be working so hard across the #Coronation weekend," Kate and William tweeted, alongside photos from their impromptu bartending workshop.

Meanwhile, royal reporter Rebecca English — who was with the royal couple for their visit — shared videos of the Waleses behind the bar. Rebecca wrote: "As someone who worked in a bar for years, I can tell you that pulling the perfect pint isn’t as easy as it looks!

"See the Prince of Wales behind the bar at the Dog and Duck before he and the Princess undertake a walkabout in Soho"

It's a big week for Kate, William and the rest of the Royal Family: as you well know, King Charles III's historic coronation will be taking place on 6 May. Wishing you a happy long weekend!