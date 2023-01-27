Kate and William seemed "completely unfazed" by Prince Harry drama during latest engagement, expert says

Prince Harry caused a big stir with the shocking revelations in his memoir Spare, but so far, the Royal Family has put on a united front and refused to publicly address the fallout of Harry's book.

This goes especially for Prince William and Princess Kate, who were both mentioned at length in the memoir, and not always in the most flattering light.

Once again, during their latest engagement, the Prince and Princess of Wales betrayed no signs that they felt shaken by Harry's revelations. They visited the Foodshare food bank in Windsor on Thursday and seemed to really enjoy meeting people there and helping out with packing the food.

"Kate and William seem completely unfazed by the drama surrounding Prince Harry," body language expert Darren Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab).

"I feel that whatever thoughts and emotions they have regarding the current situation, they are doing their best to remain professional and have refrained from showing any leakage gestures. I cannot see any signs of deception or masking negative emotions towards Prince Harry.

"Instead, they appear completely at ease with each other. There is nothing to suggest it isn’t normal business as usual. Both royals seem to be completely comfortable in each other’s proximal zones and intimate space.

"During testing times, some couples often show small signs of discomfort or nerves; however William and Kate are continuing to stand united against Harry’s actions."

As they always do when out and about in public, William and Kate sweetly joked around with each other and with staff and volunteers at Foodshare. This didn't escape Darren's eagle eye.

"I think the clip of William [poking] fun at Kate’s cooking is also a very endearing piece of footage," the expert says.

"It shows them as a normal couple who are willing to have a laugh and joke at each other’s expense, even though they are the future king and queen."

William and Kate's easy way with each other is reminiscent of the sweet bond between Zara and Mike Tindall, as they showed once again during a recent podcast conversation.